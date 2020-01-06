China prepared for what they wanted to become, India should start, says S Jaishankar

New Delhi [India], Jan 6 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said that China had prepared for "the power" what they wanted to become and India should start the same.

"They (China) prepared for the power they want to become. That is the preparation this country (India) should start," said Jaishankar, while speaking at an event here.

He went on explaining: "We should look at the China story systemically. This China will impact the world more. It is important to understand the thinking of this China. It is important that there is a leader to leader understanding of each other's thinking."

What China has done in a way is what was a civilisational society which was by definition more amorphous became a modern state and then taken the game up to a global level, the minister noted.

"When we look at it, keeping in view of different sociologies and politics, one way to look at it will be in awe of it. There was a period when few people were in denial of it. But for me a big lesson would be to look at them, watch them, study them and ask yourself what is my learning out there," he said.

Jaishankar further said that both neighbours are on that journey from civilisation society to a modern state. But the major problem between the Indians and the Chinese is when the latter looks at a problem they start thinking "how do I solve the problem," just like "engineering societies" such as the Soviet Union and the United States.

But with a "little bit of exaggeration," the dignitary noted that when Indians look at a problem "we say a problem is a problem and I think it should go away."

"Our instinct is to kick it down the road," he stressed.

"A lot of what we are doing today are accumulations of problems we have not addressed. Look at the Citizenship issue. It started 50 years ago. Article 370 went on for 70 years, and the Ayodhya issue. We tended to put it off," Jaishankar told the gathering.

He continued, "But we are a less lethargic governance mindset today than we were in the past." He added that Indians are attacking problems with a great deal of purpose and determination, "not saying that these are problems we are going to leave for future."

"No country has actually been a victim of terrorism in a way in which we have. Because of that, it's vital that we should never ever allow terrorism to be normalised. The perpetrator of terrorism will try to normalise terrorism," said Jaishankar. (ANI)

