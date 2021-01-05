China suffered 'significant casualties' in Galwan Valley clash, used 'unorthodox weapons' to escalate situation: Defence Ministry

New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): India has accused the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of using "unorthodox weapons' to escalate the situation at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) while maintaining that the Chinese Army suffered "significant casualties" in the Galwan valley clash on June 15 last year.

In the year-ender issued by the Defence Ministry a few days ago, the Indian side said the "unilateral and provocative actions" by the Chinese to change the status quo by force, in more than one area on the LAC, were responded to in a firm and non-escalatory way, ensuring the sanctity of Indian claims in Eastern Ladakh.

"In a major skirmish in Galwan, 20 brave Indian soldiers lost their lives while preventing PLA troops from ingressing into our territory. The Chinese also suffered significant casualties," the Defence Ministry said.

The Ministry said the Indian Army has maintained all protocols and agreements between the two countries while the PLA escalated the situation by utilisation of "unorthodox weapons and amassing large number of troops".

The Indian Army with assistance from Air Force mobilised troops including accretionary forces in a very short duration including heavy equipment like guns, tanks as also ammunition, rations, and clothing.



"Own Engineers constructed roads, accommodation shelters and bridges to assist troop deployment," it said

The Ministry said that, on August 28-29, Indian troops in a precautionary deployment, pre-empted Chinese expansionist designs and occupied heights along the southern bank of Pangong Tso.

"Braving inclement weather, own troops continue to be deployed on these heights. Advance Winter Stocking (AWS) and winter preparations for the enhanced strength has been completed and troops are well entrenched to counter any misadventure by Chinese forces," the release said.

India also made it clear that "while the Indian Army is prepared for any eventuality, talks are also progressing to resolve the issue in an amicable manner."

India and China have been engaged in a military conflict since the April-May timeframe last year. After the Chinese aggression on the LAC, India moved in very quickly to match up the build-up to deter any further movement in the areas. (ANI)

