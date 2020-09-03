China surreptitiously encircling Indian sub-continent from all directions: Sharad Pawar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 3 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar has said that the Chinese are surreptitiously encircling the Indian sub-continent from all directions and expressed his concern over China's presence in the South China Sea.

Pawar said that in the wake of the recent Indo-China border dispute, he had invited former Air Marshal Bhushan Gokhale, Former Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale along with former union minister Praful Patel, party MPs Supriya Sule, Vandana Chavan and Amol Kolhe to share their experiences related to this issue.

"I highlighted the fact that the Chinese are surreptitiously encircling the Indian sub-continent from all directions and also expressed my concern over their presence in the South China Sea," Pawar said in a tweet.

Pawar, who is a former defence minister, said he shared the experiences of his visits to China in the early nineties and "expressed his concerns over a larger strategic and political thinking in China that aims to halt our economic growth".

"I hinted at the need to keep a close watch on affairs of Sri Lanka and Nepal and also the Chinese interventions in general," he said.

Pawar said in another tweet that Vijay Gokhale explained the history of Indo-China relationship, especially the border disputes.

"He also shared his views on the current LAC face-off and skirmishes on the border in the last few months. Air Marshal Bhushan Gokhale emphasised that we must ponder on the new era of parallel warfares that include cyber, information, perception creations and the war on economic fronts," he said.

The Indian Army had on the intervening night of August 29-30 thwarted an attempt by the Chinese Army to transgress into Indian areas near the southern bank of Pangong Tso near Chushul in Ladakh.

India and China are engaged in a standoff since April-May over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in multiple areas including Finger area, Galwan valley, Hot springs and Kongrung Nala.

The talks between the two sides have been going on for the last three months including five Lieutenant general-level talks. (ANI)

