China took 'four early', 'four concentrated' measures to fight coronavirus: Chinese Ambassador

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong on Wednesday said that China had taken "four early" and "four concentrated" measures in its fight against coronavirus and tried to achieve the goal of "testing all who need to be tested, hospitalization of all who need to be hospitalized, isolating and treating all who need to be isolated and treated".

Speaking at a webinar here organised by Confederation of Young Leaders, Sun said more than 340 medical teams of 42,000 medical workers across the country and half a million volunteers went to Hubei to fight the epidemic. The coronavirus originated in Hubei province of China.

Spelling out "four early" "four concentrated" measures, he said it means "early detection, early reporting, early isolation and early treatment" and "concentration of the infected, experts, resources and treatment."

He said China's central government has played a leading role in making "decisive decisions" and governments at all levels have followed instructions and acted swiftly to form a concerted effort to achieve a national goal.

Sun said that after the lockdown in Hubei Province and its capital Wuhan the whole nation was mobilised to ensure medical supplies and daily necessities there.

"Sixteen public venues were converted to shelter hospitals quickly. Two specialized hospitals, Huoshenshan and Leishenshan, were built in a record 20 days to admit patients," he said.

He said many young people who planned to marry postponed their wedding without hesitation and dedicated themselves to anti-epidemic fighting.

"On May 20 this year, China hosted a sweetest `cloud wedding' for 100 new couples," the Chinese Ambassador to India said.

He said top priority is given to saving lives.

"From one-month newborn to centenarian, we have not given up anyone. All the treatment costs are borne by the government, and the overall cure rate reaches 93.5 per cent. According to statistics, more than 3600 confirmed cases over the age of 80 have been cured in Hubei, the cure rate reaches nearly 70 per cent, and the oldest patient is 108 years old," he said.

He said four million community workers, together with volunteers, visited 6,50,000 urban and rural communities across the country to "communicate epidemic prevention knowledge, offer psychological counseling and help households with daily necessities.

"Up till now, altogether 78,280 patients had been cured and discharged from hospitals. There are only 79 patients still being treated in China," he said.

Sun said China has basically resumed work, businesses and schools, "but our task is still difficult".

"We are still facing challenges such as imported cases. In order to figure out the number of asymptomatic infections, we are conducting more than 10 million nucleic acid tests in Wuhan city. While preventing the rebound of the epidemic, we are vigorously accelerating the vaccine research, striving to develop a vaccine as early as possible," he said. (ANI)