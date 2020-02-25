China 'working very hard' to control Coronavirus

New Delhi [India], Feb 25 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he spoke to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping over coronavirus, adding that China is "working very hard" to control its outbreak.

"China is working very hard, I have spoken to President Xi. It looks like China is getting it under control," Trump said during India Inc event.

Coronavirus first originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December and has since then killed more than 2600 people in that country alone, while cases have been reported in several countries across the world, including India. (ANI)