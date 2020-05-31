Chinar Corps Commander, J-K DGP co-chair Core Group meeting

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 31 (ANI): Chinar Corps Commander Lieutenant General BS Raju and Director General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh, on Saturday co-chaired Core Group meeting of Civil Administration, intelligence agencies and security forces at Srinagar.

"#ChinarCorpsCdr, Lt Gen BS Raju & DGP Sh Dilbag Singh co-chaired Core Group meeting of Civil adm, Int Agencies & Security Forces at Srinagar. Continuity of Int based anti-terror operations with a humane touch, joint efforts to tackle drug-abuse & #COVID19 were discussed," tweeted Indian Army's Chinar Corps.

An official statement in this regard stated that in the backdrop of the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir, the General Officer Commanding, Chinar Corps, Lt Gen BS Raju and Director General of Police Jammu & Kashmir, Shri Dilbag Singh, co-chaired a meeting of the Core Group consisting of top officials of Civil Administration, intelligence agencies and security forces at Srinagar.

"The meeting was to review the security situation and ensure readiness to meet anticipated security challenges," the statement said.

According to the statement, the Core Group focussed on the need for a high level of synergy among all agencies in addressing the security concerns of Kashmir.

"Intelligence inputs indicate that Pakistan had intensified its efforts at increasing infiltration and ceasefire violations across the Line of Control. There is also an effort to calibrate an increase in terrorist actions in the hinterland. Pakistan and its proxies are also active on social media to launch disinformation campaign in J&K," it said.

The Core Group discussed the plans to ensure a robust counter-infiltration grid along the Line of Control, counter-terrorist grid in the hinterland and recent successes in anti-terror operations, added the statement.

"The intelligence inputs indicate efforts by anti-nationals and Pakistan proxies to calibrate increase in violence in the Jammu and Kashmir. Recent successes including the killing of terror tanzeems leaders and prevention of large scale IED attacks have blunted such efforts. The support of the Kashmir people has been critical in the success of the security forces," it added.

The Core Group discussed the need for continued intelligence-based anti-terror operations with a humane touch.

"In order to address the complete eco-system of terror organisations in Jammu and Kashmir, the anti-terror operations are being supported by efforts to identify and arrest over ground workers who sustain the terror organisations," the statement read.

It said that in the end, the senior commanders expressed satisfaction at the successful handling of the security situation and asked for continued efforts to maintain peace in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)