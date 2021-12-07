Chinar Corps conducts helicopter-borne exercise in Kashmir

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 7 (ANI): Chinar Corps of the Indian Army conducted a helicopter-borne training and validation exercise in the higher reaches of Kashmir Valley on Tuesday.

"This was a tri-service exercise undertaken in Kashmir with the Indian Air Force, Navy and Army. The exercise was planned to validate the joint capability to insert the task force tactically behind enemy lines in an intense air defence and electronic warfare operating environment," says the official release.

"The successful conduct of the mission validated the true spirit of jointness achieved in planning, utilisation of resources and accomplishment of laid down mission objectives as a true reflection of the tri-service ethos of the Indian Armed forces," it added.



The official release informed that heli-dropped task force operated in the snow-clad region at heights over 9,000 feet.

"The Heli Borne task force included troops from Infantry, The Special Forces and the MARCOS from Indian Navy. The heli drop exercise included full transportation and armed helicopters from the Indian Army and Indian Air Force including the Apache attack helicopters. Aspects related to electronic warfare were also validated," it added.

"The exercise showcased the capability of the Chinar Corps and the Indian Army to carry out successful operations in high altitude areas incorporating all facets of the contemporary and modern battlefield in synergy with Indian Air Force and Indian Navy," the release added. (ANI)

