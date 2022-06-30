Chinar Corps eliminates 2 terrorists in J-K's Kulgam

Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 30 (ANI): The Chinar Corps of the Indian Army, has eliminated two terrorists during Operation 'Kataran' in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, said police on Thursday.

Police said that the joint operation 'Kataran' was launched on Wednesday and the area was cordoned off. One AK rifle, one pistol and war-like stores were recovered.

"Op Kataran, #Kulgam. Jt op was launched on 29 Jun 22. Area cordoned and contact established. Firefight ensued and 02 terrorists eliminated. 01xAK Rifle, 01xPistol and war like stores recovered. Jt op over. #Kashmir@adgpi @NorthernComd_IA @JmuKmrPolice @KashmirPolice," Chinar Corps tweeted.

Earlier on Wednesday, two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were neutralized during an encounter that broke out in Kulgam.

The encounter site was very close to the pilgrimage route of the Amarnath yatra. Both the terrorists killed in the encounter were identified and categorized as local terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit LeT.



"Both the killed #terrorists have been identified as #categorised local terrorists of proscribed #terror outfit LeT. Again an important #encounter as the operation site was very close to NHW (#Yatra route)," Tweeted the Jammu and Kashmir.

The encounter was started in the Nowpora, Mir Bazar area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam on Wednesday.

The security was tightened in Jammu and Kashmir with special emphasis on the use of over 130 sniffer dogs on the vehicle routes heading towards the shrine to ensure safe pilgrimage amid heightened terror threats.

A top government official, requesting anonymity, told ANI that this is the first time when the security forces have been using a maximum number of sniffer dogs to check the use of explosives by terrorists to disrupt the 43-day annual pilgrimage beginning on June 30.

Amid the latest threats inputs regarding the use of grenades, sticky bombs, and Improvised Explosive Device; the security forces have been using sniffer dogs to avert any eventuality during the pilgrimage, which is being organised after a gap of two years. (ANI)

