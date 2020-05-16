China's Sany Group donates 1 million masks to India, other South Asian countries

New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): In order to support and help India fight against the coronavirus epidemic, China-based Sany Group has donated about a million masks to India as well as other South Asian countries.

It has been reported that this is the largest donation of medical protective articles to any overseas country by the Chinese company.

After receiving the a letter from the Maharashtra state government, demanding more supply of the protective equipment, Wenbo Xiang, president of Sany Heavy Industry, deployed and prioritised the production and shipment of donated masks to India.

Along with the help of Indian Embassy and Consulate in China as well as the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) in India, the donated materials smoothly arrived in Mumbai by air shipment and cleared customs.

On May 14, Deepak, vice president of Sany Group and MD of Sany India, on behalf of the Chinese company, handed over 600000 masks to state health minister Rajesh Tope.

At present, 600000 masks have arrived at Haffkine Bio-Pharma Corpn Ltd, a government company in Maharashtra.

With the states reporting 3,970 new cases, India's COVID-19 count raced past 85,000 on Saturday. The total number of coronavirus patients in India increased to 85,940.

India has become the 11th nation to overtake China's coronavirus cases tally that stands at 84,031 according to Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Tracker. (ANI)

