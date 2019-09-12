Chinese ambassador meets JP Nadda

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Chinese Ambassador to India, Sun Weidong, met BJP working president JP Nadda here on Thursday.

Beijing appointed veteran diplomat Sun Weidong as its new Ambassador to India in June, to succeed Luo Zhaohui, who was recently promoted to the post of Vice Foreign Minister.

Sun served as the Director-General in China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Policy Planning Department before being appointed to the current post.

He was also China's Ambassador to Pakistan and has fair knowledge of the South Asian region. (ANI)