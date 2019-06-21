Chinese Army personnel participate in joint Yoga session with Indian Army troops

Arunachal Pradesh [India], June 21 (ANI): Chinese Army personnel participated in a joint Yoga session with the Indian Army troops at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on the Eastern Border on the fifth International Yoga Day.

The Joint Yoga session took place at Nathu La in Sikkim, Bumla and Wanchai Damai in Arunachal Pradesh.

International Yoga Day was celebrated throughout the country and Indian forces including, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Border Security Forces and Indian Navy participated in the event in their own unique ways. (ANI)

