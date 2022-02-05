Chinese bridge on Pangong Lake being built in area occupied illegally since 1962: Govt in Lok Sabha

New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): A bridge is being constructed by China on Pangong lake in areas that have continued to be under the illegal occupation of China since 1962, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan informed the Lok Sabha on Friday, adding that the Government of India has never accepted this illegal occupation.

Replying to a question of the construction of a new Bridge on Pangong Lake in the lower house of Parliament on Friday, the MoS said, the Government of India has taken note of the bridge.

"The Government has taken note of a bridge being constructed by China on Pangong lake. This bridge is being constructed in areas that have continued to be under the illegal occupation of China since 1962. The Government of India has never accepted this illegal occupation. The government has made it clear on several occasions that the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh are an integral part of India and we expect other countries to respect India's sovereignty and territorial integrity," he said.

The minister also that the Government of India has noted reports of renaming of some places by China in Arunachal Pradesh. "This is a futile exercise that will not alter the fact that Arunachal Pradesh has always been, is and will always be an integral part of India," he added.

On disengagement in the remaining areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh, he mentioned that India and China have maintained dialogue through both diplomatic and military channels.

"Our approach in these talks has been and will continue to be guided by three key principles, that, both sides should strictly respect and observe the LAC; neither side should attempt to alter the status quo unilaterally; and all agreements between the two sides must be fully abided by in their entirety," he added.

Moreover, the MoS informed that during the last round of talks between the Senior Commanders of India and China that was held on January 12, 2022, they agreed that both sides should follow the guidance provided by their Leaders and work for the resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest as this would help in restoration of peace and tranquility along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh and enable progress in bilateral relations.

"Government gives careful and specific attention to the improvement of infrastructure for the development of border areas in order to facilitate the economic development of these areas as also to meet India's strategic and security requirements. The government also keeps a constant watch on all developments having a bearing on India's security and takes all necessary steps to ensure that our security interests are fully protected," Muraleedharan stated. (ANI)