Chinese experts share acupuncture tips with Indian counterparts

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], July 28 (ANI): DN Kotnis Health and Education Centre (DNKHEC) here is organising a first of its kind 10-day international acupuncture training programme in association with the World Federation of Acupuncture and Moxibustion Societies of China here.

The 10-day training programme started on July 21 and will continue until July 31.

"A team of five experts has come to India to train doctors in acupuncture. We are conducting live demonstrations and lectures to cover several topics including neck, shoulder, insomnia and other neurological diseases," said Zhou Xiaoxue, a member of the team.

Directors of Wang Chung University and Kotnis Hospital also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to start a degree course on acupuncture in the city.

"We are organising this training programme to enhance the knowledge of Indian doctors practicing acupuncture in the country. This is a first of its kind training programme in association with a Chinese organisation," said DNKHEC director Inderjeet Singh.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has recognised acupuncture as a system of healthcare and therapy.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping had agreed to spread awareness about acupuncture in India and Yoga in China. The government has formed a high-level committee and we are a member," Singh added.

DNKHEC was established in 1975 in memory of Dr Dwarkanath Kotnis, an icon of Sino-Indian friendship, who took his last breath in China in 1942. (ANI)

