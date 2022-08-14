Chinese manjha slits man's throat in Delhi while traveling with family on motorbike

New Delhi [India] August 13 (ANI): A man on Saturday, who was travelling from Delhi to Ghaziabad with his wife and a child on a motorbike, died as a (kite thread) slit his throat.

According to the police, a man, named Vipin Kumar (34), was riding his motorbike, with his wife and a daughter as a pillion when a kite thread got entangled around the man's neck and slit his throat till the time he could stop his vehicle.



The deceased man and family are residents of the capital park in the Mundka area. They, on the day of Rakshabandhan, were travelling on the Shastri Park flyover via ISBT Seelampur Carriageway to reach his wife's maternal home on the day of the festival.

A video of the incident also surfaced in which Vipin's throat is slit and he is in pain in a pool of blood. After the incident, an ambulance took him to the trauma centre but he could not be saved.

Delhi Police initiated an investigation into the matter by registering an FIR under the relevant sections. (ANI)

