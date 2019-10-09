Chinese President to visit India from Oct 11 for informal summit

New Delhi [India], Oct 9 (ANI) : Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit India on October 11 for an informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The second informal summit will be held in Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu. The two leaders had their first inaugural informal summit in Wuhan, China on 27-28 April 2018.

The forthcoming Chennai Informal Summit will provide an opportunity to the two leaders to continue their discussions on overarching issues of bilateral, regional and global importance and to exchange views on deepening India-China Closer Development Partnership, the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

The Ministry of External Affairs said the Chinese President Xi Jinping will be visiting Chennai from October 11-12 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Following the announcements of date, Chinese Ambassador to India, Sun Weidong expressed hope that two nations will strengthen their friendship with the upcoming visit

"Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit India from October 11th to 12th for the 2nd Informal Summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Chennai. Hope their Strategic guidance and friendship will usher China-India ties into a new chapter," he tweeted.

In Mamallapuram summit, the focus of the talks is likely to be on steps to ensure mutual development and expanding overall ties.