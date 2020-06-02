Chinese products should be boycotted, banned in Goa: State BJP chief

Panaji [Goa], June 2 (ANI): Chinese products should be boycotted and banned in Goa, state BJP chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade said on Tuesday while urging people in the state as well as party workers, to buy made in India products.

"While China was indulging in 'masti' (fun), Prime Minister Narendra Modi handled the situation efficiently," Tanavade said during a press conference at Goa BJP headquarters

"Chinese products should be boycotted and banned in Goa. Instead, people should opt for made in India products," he added.

As per the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country stands at 71, including 29 active cases and 42 recoveries. (ANI)

