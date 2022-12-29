Chinese threat to Dalai Lama averted

Bodh Gaya (Bihar) [India], December 29 (ANI): The Bihar police have detained a suspected Chinese woman in Bodh Gaya in connection with alleged threat to Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama and are interrogating her, JS Gangwar, ADG (headquarters) confirmed to ANI.

The ADG (headquarters) said that she had been detained in connection with the alleged threat to Dalai Lama.

"Police detained the suspected (Chinese) woman in Bodh Gaya in connection with an alleged threat to Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama. She is being interrogated," he said.

Earlier in the morning, a security alert was sounded in Bodh Gaya district where the Dalai Lama is scheduled to participate in public discourses after intelligence agencies alerted local police about a Chinese woman's presence and suspected activities.

The security agencies released the sketch of the suspected woman and started searching for the Chinese woman in Gaya, suspected of spying on Dalai Lama.

Gaya Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Harpreet Kaur said, "Local police has received inputs about a Chinese woman who has been living in Gaya. We were getting inputs on her for the last two years. In view of this, an alert has been given and searches are underway."

"There is no information at present about the location of the Chinese woman. We cannot rule out suspicion of her being a Chinese spy," SSP Kaur said.

According to inputs, the suspected Chinese spy had been living in different parts of the country including Bodh Gaya for more than one year. However, there is no record in the foreign section about the stay of the Chinese woman.

The Dalai Lama has this year resumed his annual tour to Bodh Gaya, which had been suspended for the last two years due to the Covid pandemic. (ANI)