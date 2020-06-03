Chinese troops move few hundred yards back in Galwan Nala area: Sources

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): Even as India and China are talking to resolve the ongoing dispute in Ladakh, the Chinese troops have gone back a few hundred yards in the Galwan Nala area.

"In one of the areas in the Galwan Valley, the Chinese have gone back a few hundred yards on their side of the LAC," sources said here.

The development comes at a time when for the last three to four days, there has not been any major movement of People's Liberation Army troops at the multiple sites where it has stationed itself along the Line of Actual Control opposite Indian forces.

India and China are also taking up the issue of fighter flying by the Chinese Air Force in the region near Eastern Ladakh along with the air space violation by Chinese choppers.

The two sides have held close to a dozen rounds of talks between them since the first week of May when the Chinese sent over 5,000 troops to the LAC and also entered Indian areas at some places including the Finger area, they said.

Sources said that ahead of the talks at the Lieutenant General-rank on June 6, this seems to be a positive development.

The number of Chinese and Indian troops in the Eastern Ladakh sector has now almost been matched and both sides have even moved in artillery and armoured to be fully prepared of any eventuality along the boundary where no bullet has been fired since 1967.

The tensions between the two sides have been on for almost a month now in the Galwan Nala area over construction activities.

Sources said that the satellite imagery and intelligence inputs have been followed by the security forces for the last over two years where it was discovered that the Chinese have been building road infrastructure close to the Indian side of the LAC.

They said it was after the Chinese infrastructure development that the Indian side also built a proper network of roads on its side of the LAC through the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

Even though the Chinese choppers have been flying close to the Indian patrolling line in the Galwan Nala area, they raised objections over the movement of Indian aircraft in the area.

The situation is being monitored closely by the top brass in the national security domain and efforts are being made to deescalate the situation. (ANI)

