Chinese troops not in Indian territory, those who dared look towards motherland taught a lesson: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Neither is anyone inside our territory nor is any of our post captured, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday and asserted that 20 brave soldiers who laid down their lives in the violent clash with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley of Ladakh, "taught a lesson to those who dared to look towards our motherland".

"Neither is anyone inside our territory nor is any of our post captured. Twenty of our jawans were martyred, but those who dared Bharat Mata, they were taught a lesson," the Prime Minister said without naming China.

He said the armed forces were capable of protecting the territorial integrity of the country.

"Whether it is deployment, action, counter-action...air, land or sea, whatever our armed forces have to do to protect our country they will do," he said.

He said India's armed forces have the capability to move into multiple sectors at one go.

"Today, we possess the capability that no one can eye even one inch of our land. India's armed forces have the capability to move into multiple sectors at one go. Till now, those who were never questioned or stopped, now our jawans stop them and warn them at multiple sectors," he said.

The Prime Minister said that the government has given importance to infrastructure development to protect the borders.

"In the past few years to protect our borders we have given importance to infrastructure development. The requirements of our armed forces, be it fighter planes, advanced helicopters, missile defence systems, that too is being given importance," he said.

The Prime Minister and leaders also paid tributes to soldiers who lost their lives in the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh.

Twenty Indian soldiers lost their lives in the violent face-off on June 15-16. It happened as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation in eastern Ladakh.

Indian intercepts have revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the violent clash.

Leaders of about nearly 20 parties took part in the meeting through video conferencing. (ANI)