Chinese woman arrested for visa overstay, not over threat to the Dalai Lama: Bihar Police

Patna (Bihar) [India], December 30 (ANI): The Chinese woman in Bihar's Bodh Gaya was detained on account of visa overstay and not over any 'threat' to Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, the Bihar Police clarified on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Patna's Additional Director General of Police (ADG) JS Gangwar said the woman had been staying in India for the last two years while her visa only allowed her to stay in the country for 90 days only.

"This case pertains to visa overstay. She had permission to stay in India for 90 days but had been living here for the last couple of years. Her visa has been cancelled and as the law mandates, she will be deported," the Patna ADG said.

Earlier, on Thursday, the Bihar police detained the woman in connection with an alleged threat to the Dalai Lama at a time he is scheduled to visit Bodh Gaya.



"Police detained the suspect (Chinese woman) in Bodh Gaya in connection with an alleged threat to Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama. She is being interrogated," Gangwar had said earlier.

On Thursday evening, the state police also circulated a sketch of the China national.

Gaya Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Harpreet Kaur on Thursday said, "Local police has received inputs about a Chinese woman, who has been living in Gaya. We have been getting inputs on her for the last two years. In view of this, an alert has been sounded and searches are underway."

"There is no information on the present whereabouts of the Chinese woman. We cannot rule out claims of her being a Chinese spy," SSP Kaur had said.

This year, the Dalai Lama announced the resumption of his annual tour of Bodh Gaya, which had been suspended for the last two years on account the Covid pandemic. (ANI)

