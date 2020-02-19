Chinmayanand appears in MP-MLA special court in rape case

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 19 (ANI): Former Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Swami Chinmayanand on Wednesday appeared before an MP-MLA special court here in connection with the alleged rape case of a law student.

The next date of the hearing is on March 4. Earlier, he did not appear in the court during the last hearing. This case was then transferred from Shahjahanpur court to the Lucknow court.

Allahabad High Court on February 3 granted bail to Chinmayanand in the alleged rape case of a law student.

In December 2019, the 23-year-old law student, who has accused Chinmayanand of rape, was released from a district jail on bail in connection with an extortion case.

The Allahabad High Court had on December 4 granted bail to the women in the extortion case. The father of the woman said that they had faith in the judicial system and will see this case through.

The woman was arrested on September 25, in connection with an extortion case filed based on Chinmayanand's complaint alleging that she, along with three of her friends, demanded Rs 5 crore from him.

Chinmayanand had alleged that they threatened to make public some purported videos of him getting a massage from the law student.

On the other hand, the woman had alleged that she was repeatedly raped and blackmailed by Chinmayanand for over a year. (ANI)

