Chinmayanand case: Arrangements made to shift girl, her brother to other colleges, UP govt tells SC

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday told the Supreme Court it has made all arrangements to shift the woman, who accused former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand of sexual harassment, and her brother to other law colleges.

The court disposed of the matter after Additional Solicitor General Vikramjit Banerjee submitted that the woman and her brother would be transferred to other colleges under the aegis of Bareilly University to pursue LLM and LLB courses respectively and hostel accommodation will be provided to them on campus.

A bench of Justices R Banumathi and AS Bopanna said that it took up the case suo motu since the LLM student went missing and now that she had been found, the hearing was for a limited purpose to ensure her education is not hampered.

"We don't want to expand the scope of this matter now," it said.

The judges said the LLM student and her parents are now at liberty to go back to their home in Shahjahanpur and directed Delhi Police to provide protection during their travel.

Earlier in the day, BJP leader Chinmayanand termed the case lodged against him as a "conspiracy" and said that he has full faith in the Special Investigation Team formed to probe the matter.

On September 2, the apex court had asked the Uttar Pradesh government to constitute an SIT to probe the allegations levelled against Chinmayanand by the law student who was found in Rajasthan, six days after she went missing.

Last week, the bench had taken suo moto cognisance of the issue after a group of lawyers led by advocate Shobha Gupta wrote a letter to Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi to take note of the case as they did not want another "Unnao case-like incident to happen".

The woman was produced before the Supreme Court on August 30 after she was found in Rajasthan. She had gone missing on August 24 after a video of her alleging that a person from 'Sant Samaj' had threatened to kill her and her parents went viral on social media. (ANI)

