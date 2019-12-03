Chinmayanand case: HC Judge Ashok Kumar to not hear bail plea of law student

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 3 (ANI): Justice Ashok Kumar of Allahabad High Court will not hear the bail plea of the law student in connection with the extortion case filed by former Union Minister Chinmayanand.

The Chief Justice will now nominate another Judge in the case.

The 23-year-old law student is in judicial custody in connection with the extortion case. She has testified before a local court that she was repeatedly raped and blackmailed by Chinmayanand for over a year, following which he was arrested. (ANI)

