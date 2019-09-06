Chinmayanand case: Sixteen-member SIT arrives at Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): A Special Investigating Team (SIT) on Friday arrived at the Shahjahanpur district to probe the charges levelled by a law student against former Union Minister and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand.

The 16-member team has experts from the field of forensic, cyber and law, said the team head, Naveen Arora.

According to the sources, the district officials have collated the documents submitted in the court so far.

The Supreme Court had, earlier this week, directed the Uttar Pradesh government to constitute a SIT to probe the case.

The court directed the SIT to be led by an Inspector General-rank officer and assisted by a Superintendent of Police (SP).

The Allahabad High Court will monitor the probe, the apex court said, adding the SIT will take note of the FIR and the cross-FIR filed in the case.

State chief secretary has been directed to provide police protection to the woman and her family.

The law student had gone missing on August 24 after a video of her alleging that a person from 'Sant Samaj' had threatened to kill her and her parents went viral on social media.

The top court had taken suo moto cognisance of the issue after a group of lawyers led by advocate Shobha Gupta wrote a letter to Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi to take note of the case as they did not want another "Unnao case-like incident to happen".

The woman was produced before the top court on August 30 after she was found in Rajasthan.

The court has also asked the state government to transfer the law student to a different college so that she can continue her education. (ANI)

