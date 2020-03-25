Chirag Paswan requests LJP MPs to give Rs 1 crore from MPLAD for COVID-19 prevention

New Delhi [India], Mar 25 (ANI): Lok Janshakti Party President Chirag Paswan on Wednesday requested his party MPs to give Rs 1 crore from Members of Parliament Local Area Development scheme to their respective constituencies for assistance in preventive measures for COVID-19.

A letter from Chirag Paswan addressed to his party's MPs in Hindi read, "As you all know that COVID-19 is impacting the country, besides the whole world, therefore I request you to give Rs 1 crore from MPLADS to your Lok Sabha constituency as soon as possible so that administration does not have to face economic difficulties."

"This amount will be used for prevention of COVID-19 and will help in the delivery of mask, sanitiser, thermal scanner, soap or handwash, etc," the letter further read. (ANI)