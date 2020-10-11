Chirag Paswan thanks PM Modi for cooperation during father Ram Vilas Paswan's last rites

New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for cooperation during his father, Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan's last rites.

"Respected Prime Minister @narendramodi my heartfelt gratitude to you for the cooperation during my father's last rites. I also want to thank you for arrangements you made during the funeral without being asked to do so. I am going through a difficult phase after the passing away of my father. Thank you for standing by me," Paswan tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi)

The union minister had passed away on Thursday after a long illness. He was 74.



"May your blessings and affection always remain, Paswan further tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president JP Nadda, and several other leaders paid their tributes to the late leader at his residence in the national capital.

Ram Vilas Paswan held the portfolio of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. (ANI)

