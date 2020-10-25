Chirag Paswan wants temple 'bigger than Ram Mandir' in Sitamarhi for Goddess Sita

Sitamarhi (Bihar) [India], October 25 (ANI): Few days ahead of Bihar elections, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan on Sunday asserted that if voted to power his party will construct a temple for Goddess Sita in Sitamarhi which will be bigger than Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

"I want a temple bigger than Ram Mandir in Ayodhya to be built for Goddess Sita in Sitamarhi. Lord Ram is incomplete without Goddess Sita, and vice versa. So, a corridor connecting Ayodhya's Ram Temple and Sitamarhi should be constructed," Paswan told ANI.

Chirag Paswan also offered prayers at Punaura Dham in Sitamarhi.

On being asked if LJP is coming to power, Paswan said, "There is no doubt that our government will be formed. If our government will be formed we will lay the foundation stone of the Sita temple. At least who is Chief Minister now, will not be Chief Minister again and under the leadership of BJP we will form BJP-LJP Government."

In their 'Bihar first Bihari first' vision document for Bihar Assembly polls, the LJP mentioned the construction of Sita temple at Sitamarhi as similar to Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.



According to the vision document, the LJP also wants to develop the proposed temple's surrounding areas.'

The LJP president in his vision document has also promised to construct a six-lane road corridor to connect Sitamarhi to Ayodhya. He mentioned that the road construction would be up to the Bihar-Uttar Pradesh border which will be called Sita-Ram corridor.

The party, which was part of the ruling National Democratic Alliance in Bihar, has decided to field candidates against Janata Dal-United (JD-U) and not against the BJP. Paswan has been slamming Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over some of the promises made by the JD-U.

Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases- October 28, November 3 and November 7- and counting of votes will take place on November 10. (ANI)





