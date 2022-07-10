Chishty Foundation clarifies over arrest of cleric, says he is not connected with Dargah Ajmer Sharif

Ajmer (Rajasthan) [India], July 10 (ANI): Days after a cleric was arrested in Rajasthan's Ajmer over a provocative video in which he was purportedly seen giving a threat to suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, Haji Syed Salman Chishty, Gaddi Nashin-Dargah Ajmer Sharif and the Chairman of Chishty Foundation in Ajmer on Sunday denounced the provocative statements and said those who said these slogans of violence, death and destruction are the real culprits.

Haji Syed Salman Chishty clarified and said that the provocative sloganeering and statements are not attached to Dargah Ajmer Sharif and they denounce and boycott completely those who have raised these slogans.

His remark came after a person Salman Chishti was arrested by police for allegedly making a provocative statement against Nupur Sharma. He was heard saying in the video that he would gift his house and property as a reward to anyone who brings him the head of Nupur Sharma who had made controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad.

Chishty Foundation in Ajmer also gave a statement clarifying that the arrested person is not related or connected with the Dargah.

Speaking to ANI, Haji Syed Salman Chishty said, "We completely denounce the slogans which are anti-Islamic and anti-humanity. They are the real culprits who are bringing these slogans of violence, death and destruction."

He further said that the world should know that this has nothing to do with Ajmer Dargah Sharif or the community of Ghareeb Nawaz.

"To hear such slogans which are not attached to Dargah Ajmer Sharif and some individuals who have raised these slogans-we denounce and boycott them completely. The world should know that this has nothing to do with Ajmer Dargah Sharif or the community of Ghareeb Nawaz," said the Chairman of Chishty Foundation.



He said that such slogans and calls for violence are un-Islamic, anti-Islamic, anti-humanity and anti-society.

"The authority should take note of such individuals and exemplary punishment should be given to them. This is an issue of radical ideology which has been creeping up," he added.

Earlier in a statement, the foundation gave clarification on mistaken identity, image and photo erroneously used in a section of media reports about controversial and provocative statements on an extremely sensitive matter related to suspended spokesperson of a political party Nupur Sharma issued through video message by a person named 'Salman Chishti urf Salman' from Ajmer, who has many criminal cases filed against him and is a history-sheeter in the local Police Station records.

"We hereby clarify that the aforesaid person and circumstances are in no way connected or related to Haji Syed Salman Chishty Gaddi Nashin-Dargah Ajmer Sharif (Chairman-Chishty Foundation) Rajasthan, India. Certain sections of the media have also erroneously used the photographs/image representation of Haji Syed Salman Chishty from Dargah Ajmer Sharif, who has a considerable social media and web following as his name, details and pictures show up when anyone searched in google search and online web search engines," the statement reads.

It further said that this is creating huge confusion and misunderstanding leading to extensive damage to the public profile, personality, Interfaith Peace initiatives, Unity summits and dialogues along with the global humanitarian services work undertaken by Haji Syed Salman Chishty on behalf of Ajmer Sharif and Chishty Foundation, India.

"The Chishty Sufi Order strongly condemns such statements and firmly believes in holy and sacred teaching of Hazrat Khawaja Moinuddin Chishty (R.A.) which is "Love Towards All and Malice Towards None" that is which enables Peace, Unity and Universal Brotherhood in light of Chishty Principles of Unconditional Love among the Human Family on Planet Earth," it said.

"This clearly is a case of mistaken identity. We urge all media representatives and editors to avoid this mistake and refrain from using photograph/image representation of Haji Syed Salman Chishty in all the published media reports and social media handles as we do not have any remote connection with the said controversial accused person 'Salman Chishty urf Salman'. We thank you for your understanding and cooperation," it added. (ANI)

