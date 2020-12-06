Chitnis Squadron bag commandant's banner at Air Force Academy

Secunderabad (Telangana) [India], December 6 (ANI): Inter Squadron Drill competition marked the culmination of competitions in the schedule of training of Under-Trainee Officers and Flight Cadets of Air Force Academy, Dundigal. Chitnis Squadron bagged the Winner's trophy for the Inter Squadron Drill Competition.

The Flight Cadets in their smart uniforms presented a spectacular march past in synchrony with martial tunes played by IAF Band. The Commandant presented trophies to winners of various competitions. The Commandant also released the Course Coin for the Autumn Term 2020 on this occasion, according to an official release.

This award is conferred to the Squadron, which has displayed exceptional performance in various Inter-Squadron Competitions such as Sports, Debate, Quiz, Cross Country, Drill and Academics conducted as part of the training of Flight Cadets in preceding five months.

The winning Squadron is called as 'Champion Squadron' for the next six months and Cadets of this Squadron will have the privilege of wearing a lanyard on the shoulder over the uniform in the next semester of military training.



It was a moment of immense pride and a sense of achievement for the Cadets of Chitnis Squadron when Air Marshal IP Vipin, Commandant, Air Force Academy presented the coveted Commandant's Banner for Autumn Term 2020 to Squadron Cadet Adjutant Nitin Chauhan of Chitnis Squadron in a splendid ceremony held at Air Force Academy, Dundigal on 04 December 2020.

The Autumn Term 2020 commenced in August this year at Air Force Academy for Flying, Engineering and Non-Technical Ground Duty branches. Soon after joining the Academy, the Flight Cadets are divided into four Squadrons and focus on the development of the qualities of Competitive Spirit, Espirit- De- Corps, Leadership and Sportsmanship in them.



Complimenting the winning Squadrons, the Commandant in his address emphasized physical fitness and mental toughness as an integral part of Military life.

He stressed that building endurance and toughness is a slow and lifelong process. He also appreciated the hard work put in by the team of instructors in shaping up the Flight Cadets and reaching them to superlative standards, especially under the trying circumstances because of the ongoing pandemic. (ANI)

