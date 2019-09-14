Chitrakoot: Yogi inaugurates ropeway at Lakshman Pahadi, visits primary school

Chitrakoot (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday inaugurated ropeway at Lakshman Pahadi in Chitrakoot.

After inaugurating the ropeway, Yogi went for the cable car expedition here.



Yogi also conveyed a message to keep the vicinity clean and hygienic, to the general public by cleaning the Kamadgiri Parikrama Marg.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in 2014. To take this campaign at a greater level, several development projects have been launched here. I feel honoured to connect with 'Swachta hi Seva' campaign in Chitrakoot. We should keep our religious places and other vicinities hygienic and clean," said Yogi while addressing the people at Kamadgiri Parikrama Marg.

Before inaugurating the ropeway, Yogi offered prayers at Kamtanath Temple here.



Yogi also visited a primary school and interacted with the students over there. He later visited the District Hospital and met a few patients there.

The Chief Minister on Friday said that in coming days, Chitrakoot district will get a makeover just like Prayagraj, earlier known as Allahabad.

He said while inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of 70 projects worth Rs 182 crore in Chitrakoot district. (ANI)