Chitrakote by-elections: Polling parties leave for voting centres

Bastar (Chhattisgarh) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Polling parties on Sunday have left for the polling centres located in the Chitrakote Assembly constituency, where by-elections is scheduled on October 21.

The polling parties departed to their respective destinations from Polytechnic College, Dharampura where they have been provided with the essentials and polling materials.

Polling is scheduled on Monday from 8.00 am to 5.00 pm. The election campaign ended at 5.00 pm on Saturday.

Chitrakot assembly constituency has 229 polling booths out of which 213 are in Bastar district and 16 are in Sukma district

A total of 916 polling personnel have been deployed and there are 58 sensitive polling booths. Micro-observers have been deputed at the sensitive polling booths.

While 70 booths have been classified as highly sensitive, 93 are classified as sensitive, 28 as politically sensitive and 38 are deemed general polling centres.

As per information, 8 model polling centres and five 'Sangwari' (all women) centres were created. Webcasting will be done from 22 polling centres.

Chitrakot constituency is Maoist-affected and is reserved for Scheduled Tribes. Total six candidates are in the fray for the by-poll. Deepak Baij of the Congress was the incumbent MLA but his election to Lok Sabha necessitated the by-polls. (ANI)

