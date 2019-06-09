Chittoor: 3 killed after bus rams into auto

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jun 9 (ANI): Three persons were killed after an over speeding bus rammed into an auto here near Bhakarapet village of Chittoor district.

Two of the deceased have been identified as Venkata Ramana and Ramanareddy, residents of Battinivaripalle village.

According to officials, the duo, who had gone to Tirupati for a weekend animal market, was returning in an auto. When their vehicle reached Bhakarapet ghat road, an RTC bus, which was trying to cross a car in front of it, rammed into the auto.

In the collision, the auto driver and both the passengers died on the spot, while the driver of the bus was beaten up by furious locals. However, the driver fled the spot.

Bhakarapet police reached the spot and sent the bodies of the deceased to a hospital for post mortem.

A case has been filed and investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)

