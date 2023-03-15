'Choli' bridge on Kharamukh-Holi road completed in record time: Himachal CM Sukhu appreciates PWD's efforts

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 15 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu virtually inaugurated a new bailey bridge at 'Choli' on the Kharamukh-Holi road in Bharmour Assembly constituency of Chamba district from Shimla on Wednesday, an official statement said.

This 190 feet span bridge has been constructed within one and half months at a cost of Rs 2.50 crore which will benefit around 15,000 people of 10 Gram Panchayats of the area.

Notably, the bridge collapsed on February 3, 2023.

Former Minister Thakur Singh Bharmouri and Deputy Commissioner DC Rana joined the event virtually at Chamba.



The Chief Minister praised the efforts of the Public Works Department (PWD) and engineers for completing the construction work of the bridge in a record time.

He also appreciated the endeavours of the Public Works Minister, Vikramaditya Singh for taking a special interest in completing the work of this bridge at the earliest.

Emphasizing on the better road infrastructure in the State, Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said, "It is the resolve of the present government to provide the best road connectivity to the people of the State so that they could not face any inconvenience."

"The Public Works Department had been asked to undertake maintenance and other widening works of roads on priority to ensure comfort to the commuters. National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has agreed in principle for construction of four-lane road project from Shimla to Matour with an outlay of Rs 10,000 crore and Rs 12,000 crore four-laning of Pathankot to Mandi road which will go a long way in ensuring comfortable journey to the users besides saving their precious time," he added.

Public Works Minister, Vikramaditya Singh, Chief Parliamentary Secretaries, Ram Kumar Chaudhary and Sanjay Awasthi and MLAs were present on the occasion. (ANI)

