Young boys and girls participated in singing talent hunt show 'Choona Hai Aasman' in Udhampur on Tuesday
Young boys and girls participated in singing talent hunt show 'Choona Hai Aasman' in Udhampur on Tuesday

'Choona Hai Aasman' talent hunt programme held in Udhampur

ANI | Updated: Jul 24, 2019 11:56 IST

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 24 (ANI): In an attempt to provide a platform and explore the singing talent of young boys and girls residing in the state, Jammu and Kashmir police organised a talent hunt 'Choona Hai Aasman' in Udhampur district on Tuesday.
Hundreds of participants thronged Udhampur to showcase their singing talent to the public.
Dressed in colourful attires, participants managed to enthral the gathering. While some played instruments such as the harmonium, others charmed their audience with their soulful music.
Speaking to ANI, a participant expressed gratitude to the police for hosting the programme and providing a platform for young talent in the state.
"Programmes like these helps us to show our talent to the people and also the officers of high rank. I have really worked hard for this competition and hope will go forward. I am thankful to the police for organising such an event. Villagers have also come to participate in this event. People from Reasi have also come here," said Mohammad Asif.
Another participant added, "Such programmes boost our confidence. We get a chance to perform in front of high ranking officials. People have come from backward regions also. And the good thing is no one charges money from us for participating in this show."
Several senior officials of Jammu and Kashmir, citizens and prominent officials from the Civil Administration Udhampur were present on the occasion. (ANI)

