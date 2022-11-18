Chopped hand found at cemetary in Bihar's Darbhanga, probe initiated

Darbhanga (Bihar) [India], November 18 (ANI): A chopped hand was found in the cemetery located at the Chakjhora locality in the Darbhanga district of Bihar on Friday, according to the local police statement.

The chopped hand found at the Chakjhora cemetery in Chakjhora of the Laheriasarai police station area has created a sensation in the nearby areas.

Police after getting the information from the local people, swung into action and reached the spot. The police have taken the chopped hand in its possession. The police further informed that a report has been filed and an investigation has been initiated.



As per the report, "the children playing in the cemetery ground at Chakjhora on Wednesday saw a man's severed hand wrapped in a towel in the field. The children then informed the local people about the same. Acting upon the information, the locals immediately buried the severed hand in the ground."

But the matter came to light when on Thursday, the field was filled with the foul smell. After this, the information about the recovery of a severed hand spread like wildfire in the adjoining areas.

Speaking about the incident, resident Sikandar said that after he came from the office, he got to know about the incident. Sikandar then informed the police.

The police said that a probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)

