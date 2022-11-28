Chopped into 10 pieces, buried skull; another macabre murder in Delhi

New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): As the investigation into the brutal Shraddha Walker's murder case is still underway, the Crime Branch of Delhi Police have cracked a similar crime in the eastern part of the national capital.

Delhi Police crime branch has arrested a young man in east Delhi's Pandav Nagar for allegedly murdering his step-father with the help of his mother at their residence in Trilokpuri.

The accused have been identified as Poonam and Deepak while the deceased as Anjan Das, who married Poonam in 2017 after her ex-husband died in 2016.

They chopped the body into 10 pieces after killing the man and these pieces were stored in a fridge and disposed of over several days.

The woman and her son confessed to the grisly crime, police said.

On May 30, the accused made deceased Anjan drink liquor and mixed sleeping pills in it. Then they slit his throat and left the body in the home for a day for the blood to drain out completely. Then they chopped off the body in 10 pieces.

The police, however, have recovered six parts of the body.



"On June 5 some body parts were recovered in Ramlila maidan, East district. Then for the next 3 days two legs, two thighs, a skull and a forearm were recovered and then the case was filed," DCP Crime of Delhi Police Amit Goel said.

Special CP Crime Ravinder Yadav said, "Mother Poonam and son Deepak dumped the body pieces of Anjan Das in isolated areas like behind the Ramlila Maidan, and New Ashok Nagar drain. They also buried the skull."

According to the Crime Branch officials, the accused buried the deceased's skull.

The police said that Poonam was furious after she learnt that her husband had sold her jewellery and sent the money to his first wife, who lived in Bihar with their eight children.

"The situation in Anjan's family worsened after Deepak got married and the deceased used to have ill intentions towards his wife and one of Deepak's sisters who used to live with them. Anjan used to take all their earnings but wasn't earning himself," Ravinder Yadav further said.

DCP Crime, Delhi Police Amit Goel said that efforts were made to identify the body for which door-to-door verification was done.



"It seemed like a gruesome murder. Footages were analysed, door-to-door verification was done and the body was identified," Goel said.

Goel further said that It was found that the deceased was missing for the last 5-6 months and there was no missing complaint filed by the family members. (ANI)

