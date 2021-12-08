Chopper crash: Amit Shah condemns death of General Rawat; calls him 'bravest soldier'

New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah termed it a "very sad day" on passing away of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat in a chopper crash on Wednesday afternoon, calling him "one of the bravest soldiers who served the motherland with utmost devotion".

The Home Minister's remarks came soon after the Indian Air Force confirmed the tragic death of Rawat, his wife, and 11 other occupants of the force. A total of 13 of the 14 occupants of an IAF military helicopter (Mi-17V5) passed away after it crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiri district.

Taking to Twitter, the Home Minister said it is "a very sad day for the nation as we have lost our CDS General Bipin Rawat Ji in a very tragic accident".



"He was one of the bravest soldiers, who has served the motherland with utmost devotion. His exemplary contributions and commitment cannot be put into words. I am deeply pained," Shah tweeted.

Shah also expressed his deepest condolences on the sad demise of Madhulika Rawat (wife of CDS Bipin Rawat) and 11 other Armed Forces personnel".

"My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May God give them the strength to bear this tragic loss," Shah said.

Praying for the speedy recovery of Group Captain Varun Singh, the Home Minister added. (ANI)

