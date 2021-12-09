Chopper crash: Lone survivor IAF Group Captain shifted to Bengaluru's Command Hospital

New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): Indian Air Force's Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper crash that resulted in the death of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others in Tamil Nadu, has been shifted to Command Hospital in Bengaluru for further treatment.

Earlier today, in his statement in Lok Sabha, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday informed that the IAF Group Captain is on life support in Military Hospital at Wellington.

According to the sources, the health condition of the Shaurya Chakra awardee is critical but stable.

The Group Captain was recently conferred with the Shaurya Chakra by President Ram Nath Kovind for his act of exceptional gallantry.

Meanwhile, the mortal remains of those killed in the military chopper crash will be reaching the Palam airbase in Delhi at 7:40 pm today.



The accident claimed the lives of 13 people including Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat.

General Rawat was travelling from Sulur to Wellington when his helicopter crashed near Coonoor.

General Rawat, India's first CDS, was on a visit to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course when his chopper crashed.

The Indian Air Force has ordered an inquiry into the accident.

General Rawat was appointed as India's first Chief of Defense Staff on December 31, 2019. He previously served as Chief of the Army Staff from January 2017 to December 2019. He was commissioned into the Indian Army in December 1978. (ANI)

