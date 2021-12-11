Chopper crash: Mortal remains of Lance Naik B Sai Teja reaches Bengaluru's Yelahanka Air Force Base

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 11 (ANI): The mortal remains of Lance Naik B Sai Teja, who was among 13 people were killed in a military chopper crash on December 8 arrived at the Yelahanka Air Force Base in Bengaluru on Saturday.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) officers paid their last tributes to the Lance Naik at the airbase.



Also, the mortal remains of Wing Commander PS Chauhan has been brought to his residence at Saran Nagar in Uttar Pradesh's Agra.





Several people were seen standing on the side of the road as the carriage carrying the mortal remains of the Wing Commander arrived at the city.



The mortal remains of Lance Naik Teja and Wing Commander Chauhan were positively identified by the Indian Army earlier in the day.

Thirteen of the 14 people on board the Mi-17V5 helicopter, including India's first chief of defence staff (CDS), his wife Madhulika Rawat were among those killed after it crashed on December 8.

Those who died in the crash include Chief of Defence Staff General Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, his Defence Adviser Brigadier Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, Staff Officer Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh and nine other Armed Forces personnel including the Air Force helicopter crew.

Group Captain Varun Singh is the lone survivor of the crash and is presently admitted at Air Force Command hospital in Bengaluru for further treatment.

Earlier, the bodies of General Rawat his wife and his defence assistant Brigadier LS Lidder were cremated with full military honours in the Brar Square crematorium in the national capital on Friday. (ANI)

