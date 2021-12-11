Chopper crash: Mortal remains of Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh brought to his native place at Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu

Jhunjhunu (Rajasthan) [India], December 11 (ANI): Mortal remains of Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh who lost his life in the tragic Chopper crash in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday was brought to his native place in Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Air Force (IAF) officers paid their last tributes to the Lance Naik at the Yelahanka Air Force Base in Bengaluru.

Thirteen of the 14 people on board the Mi-17V5 helicopter, including India's first chief of defence staff (CDS), his wife Madhulika Rawat were among those killed after it crashed on December 8.



Those who died in the crash include Chief of Defence Staff General Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, his Defence Adviser Brigadier Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, Staff Officer Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh and nine other Armed Forces personnel including the Air Force helicopter crew.

Group Captain Varun Singh is the lone survivor of the crash and is presently admitted at Air Force Command hospital in Bengaluru for further treatment.

Earlier, the bodies of General Rawat, his wife and his defence assistant Brigadier LS Lidder were cremated with full military honours in the Brar Square crematorium in the national capital on Friday. (ANI)

