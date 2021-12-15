Chopper crash: PM Modi, Union Ministers condole demise of Group Captain Varun Singh

New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the demise of Group Captain Varun Singh, who was the lone survivor of the military chopper crash, and said that the latter's rich service to the nation will never be forgotten.

The Group Captain succumbed to his injuries at the Command Hospital in Bengaluru, where he was under treatment.

"Group Captain Varun Singh served the nation with pride, valour and utmost professionalism. I am extremely anguished by his passing away. His rich service to the nation will never be forgotten. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted.



Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other ministers also condoled the Group Captain's demise.

"Deeply pained to learn about the passing away of Group Captain Varun Singh, who was battling with the injuries after the helicopter accident in Coonoor. May God bless the Brave's soul and give strength to his family. My deepest condolences. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti," Shah tweeted.





Taking to Twitter, Rajnath Singh said," Pained beyond words to learn of the demise of IAF pilot, Group Captain Varun Singh. He was a true fighter who fought till his last breath. My thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and friends. We stand firmly with the family, in this hour of grief."



"Heartfelt condolences to the family of Group Captain Varun Singh, who succumbed to his injuries, after having fought so hard for so long. The country mourns the loss of this fighter," Union Minister General VK Singh said.



Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 armed forces personnel were killed in the Mi-17V5 helicopter crash near Coonoor.

The Group Captain was recently conferred with the Shaurya Chakra by President Ram Nath Kovind for his act of exceptional gallantry. Varun Singh was the lone surviour of the incident.

On Friday, the bodies of General Rawat, his wife and his defence assistant Brigadier LS Lidder were cremated with full military honours in the Brar Square crematorium in the national capital. (ANI)

