Chopper with businessman Yusuff Ali makes emergency landing in Kochi

Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 11 (ANI): The helicopter carrying Lulu Group Chairman MA Yusuff Ali made a precautionary landing in Panangad of Kochi on Sunday. His wife, two other passengers along two pilots were present in the chopper which made the precautionary landing due to sudden deterioration of weather conditions.

The chopper crash-landed in a swamp near the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS) campus. It was supposed to land at the KUFOS campus ground but had to touch down near the highway due to technical issues.



Yusuff Ali and his wife were rushed to a nearby private hospital for first aid. All are safe and have been hospitalised. According to the hospital authorities, no one was injured and all passengers are kept under observation.

According to a statement from Lulu Group, Ali, currently in Kerala, was on a short trip from his home in Kochi to visit a relative at a nearby hospital. "Due to the sudden deterioration of the weather conditions and heavy rains, the experienced pilots decided to make a precautionary landing at a safe place to prevent any risk to the life of the passengers or the public at large," it said.

Lulu group also said that the passengers and crew underwent a medical checkup and are safe. (ANI)

