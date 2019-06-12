File Pic
Choppers begin rescue operation at AN-32 crash site

ANI | Updated: Jun 12, 2019 09:37 IST

New Delhi (India), June 12 (ANI): Mi-17s and Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) of the Indian Army have been deployed for the search and rescue operation of 13 personnel on board the Indian Air Force's AN-32.
This comes a day after the IAF managed to locate the wreckage of the plane 16 kilometres North of Lipo, North East of Tato at an altitude of 12,000 feet.
The plane had been missing since June 3 after taking off from Jorhat air base in Assam to Menchuka advanced landing ground in Arunachal Pradesh with 13 persons on board.
Parts of the aircraft were located 15-20 km north of the flight path of the aircraft in Arunachal Pradesh.
The Indian Air Force has been carrying out extensive search and rescue mission for the missing aircraft including use of Research and Analysis Wing's Global 5000 spy plane, NTRO satellites, Naval P-8I surveillance aircraft along with its own Mi-17 choppers, C-130J special operations planes and all possible assets from different agencies.
The IAF had on Saturday announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh to anyone providing information about the location of the AN-32 transport aircraft. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 09:51 IST

3-hour time limit implemented at Taj Mahal, tourists perturbed

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 12 (ANI): Visitors who spend more than three hours at the Taj Mahal will now be charged an additional fee, as a circular implementing the three-hour limit has come into force.

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 09:39 IST

UP: Fake rape extortion racket accused sent to 14 day custody

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 12 (ANI): Fifteen people who were arrested by Noida police on the charges of extorting money from individuals by implicating them in fake rape case, were sent to 14 days of judicial custody.

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 09:31 IST

Central India gets its first Sikh museum in Raipur

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 12 (ANI): A museum exhibiting Sikh culture and tradition has opened in the heart of state's capital city Ranchi.

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 09:28 IST

KCR meets local body representatives, calls for active...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 12 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has called upon the newly elected local body representatives to play an active role in the development of the village region with Gram Swaraj as their aim.

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 09:10 IST

Cyclone Vayu: Thunderstorm warning issued for tomorrow in Gujarat

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Thunderstorm and lightning accompanied with gusty wind are likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of North Gujarat region on June 13, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 08:48 IST

Will provide clean drinking water to every household by 2024: ...

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Tuesday asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is committed to providing clean drinking water to every household by the year 2024.

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 08:08 IST

Disproportionate assets: ACB raid underway at multiple locations...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 12 (ANI): A raid of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) is underway at premises of three officials including a professor with regards to an alleged case of disproportionate assets.

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 06:56 IST

Sopore encounter: Body of 1 terrorist retrieved by security forces

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) June 12 (ANI): The body of a terrorist was recovered by security forces on Wednesday morning after an encounter took place on Tuesday in Bomai area of Sopore in Baramulla district.

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 06:54 IST

Bihar: Abandoning elderly parents will now land sons, daughters in jail

Patna (Bihar) [India], Jun 12 (ANI): Bihar Cabinet-led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has approved a proposal to punish sons and daughters who abandon their elderly parents with a jail term.

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 06:18 IST

Cyclone Vayu: Thunderstorm, lightning alert issued for various...

New Delhi [India], Jun 12 (ANI): The Indian Meteorological Department has said that thunderstorm and lightning accompanied with gusty wind (40-50kmph) is very likely at isolated places in the districts of North Gujarat region including Banaskantha and Sabarkantha today and tomorrow (Thursday).

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 06:10 IST

Madrasas don't breed nature like Godse, Pragya Thakur: Azam Khan

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jun 12 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan has possibly stoked a controversy by saying that "madrasas do not breed a nature like that of Nathuram Godse or a personality like Pragya Singh Thakur."

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 06:01 IST

Cyclone Vayu: IAF C-17 aircraft lands at Jamnagar with NDRF team

Jamnagar (Gujarat) [India], Jun 12 (ANI): The IAF C-17 aircraft which planned to airlift about 160 personnel of NDRF from Vijayawada, has landed at Jamnagar with the team to carry out the humanitarian aid and disaster relief (HADR) missions for the people affected by Cyclone Vayu in the state, IAF sai

