Chouhan announces Rs 50 lakh aid to kin of Indore Police Inspector who died of COVID-19

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 19 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday paid tribute to Police Inspector Devendra Kumar who died of COVID-19 the previous day and announced Rs 50 lakh as financial aid to the police officer's family.

"In the fight against coronavirus, a dedicated member of Indore Police, former police station in-charge, Inspector Devendra Kumar sacrificed his life in the line of duty," read a tweet by Chouhan.

"His recent test results had come negative, which was heartening. But suddenly we received the news of his passing away at around 2 am yesterday night. I pay tributes," read another tweet by the CM.



The chief minister has also announced Rs 50 lakh as financial assistance for the family of the deceased and a job for his wife in the police department.

Inspector Kumar passed away while undergoing treatment at a hospital. (ANI)

