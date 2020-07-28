Chouhan congratulates shoe-seller's daughter for scoring 97% in board exams

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 28 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan congratulated the roadside shoe seller's daughter from Sheopur on Tuesday for scoring 97 per cent in the higher secondary school certificate examination of the state board.

Congratulating her, the Chief Minister said on Twitter, "Daughter Madhu, many congratulations and best wishes! You just concentrate on your studies. As long as your maternal uncle is Shivraj is here, you don't need to worry. To help you achieve all your goals, my government will help you in every way possible. Your dreams will definitely come true. My blessings are with you." (translated from Hindi)

Madhu Arya scored the third position in the biology stream in the Class 12 examination of the Madhya Pradesh state board whose results were declared on Tuesday. Her father is a roadside shoe seller in Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh

Earlier, while talking to ANI, Madhu said she belongs to a poor family and is preparing for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET). She also requested for the government's help to achieve her goal.

"I have worked hard. I used to get up at four in the morning and study for 8-10 hours every day. I want to become a doctor. I am preparing for NEET. I appeal to my government to support my further studies because my father does not have the resources to educate me further," she said. (ANI)

