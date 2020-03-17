Chouhan warns officials involve in wrongdoings, says will be dealt with strictly

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Former Chief Minister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday warned the state officials, who are allegedly involved in 'wrongdoings' and said that they would be dealt with strictly.

He said that the Congress government in the state led by Chief Minister Kamal Nath is running away from proving the majority in the Assembly.

"This government has lost its majority and is running away from proving the majority. The BJP has a clear majority. The Governor asked them twice to prove the majority. They know their government is going to fall. But appointments are being made on constitutional posts including the women's commission," Chouhan told ANI.

"I know some officials are working at their behest. There are attempts to lure our people. I want to warn those officials. I am making a list of theirs. Those who are involved in wrongdoings will be dealt with strictly," he said.

Earlier today, Kamal Nath wrote to the Governor, stating that the rebel Congress MLAs should be brought back to Bhopal from Bengaluru.

"Let the 16 MLAs, who have been held captive, be released. Let them live in their respective houses for 5-7 days without any fear. So that they can take an independent decision," Nath said in the letter.

In the letter, Nath further said the Governor's order of conducting the floor test on Tuesday itself, failing which it would be considered that his government lacks a majority, would be 'unconstitutional because of it being baseless.'

The development comes as the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, which met on Monday morning for the Budget session was adjourned till March 26, immediately after the Governor's address, in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon had written a letter to Chief Minister Kamal Nath directing him to conduct the floor test on March 17.

Soon after quitting the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP and was announced as the latter's candidate for the Rajya Sabha. Scindia's decision to leave Congress was followed by the resignation of 22 party MLAs loyal to him. The legislators who have resigned include six ministers. (ANI)

