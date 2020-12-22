Christmas: Braving winter chill, small vendors in Delhi witness low sales amid pandemic

New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): Braving winter chill, scores of small-scale vendors sitting outside various churches across the national capital witnessed low sales during the Christmas festivities amid the pandemic.

Thakuraen Devi, a woman who sells candles is dejected over low sales during this year's festival season.

"We are having a very hard time. It is getting very tough to sell our products. We are unable to make any sales of the things that we bought last year. We are sitting here (outside churches) to sell our products but customers are not buying anything," Thakuraen told ANI.



Ravi, who is also a small sale vendor, said that there is a significant drop in his sales this year due to the fear induced by the spread of coronavirus.

"We are not getting customers amid the fear of pandemic. This year, even the material is very expensive. Due to Covid-19, there is a drop of nearly 70 per cent of our sales. We are barely making any money. We are left with little hope, sitting out here in the cold," he said.

India recorded 19,556 new COVID-19 cases and 301 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total count of the country now stands at 1,00,75,116 cases. Delhi continues to the worst affected part of the country due to the pandemic. (ANI)

