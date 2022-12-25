Christmas celebrated with religious fervour across Kashmir

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 25 (ANI): Christmas, the birthday of Jesus Christ, was celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety across Kashmir valley on Sunday.

Undeterred by below-freezing temperatures, devotees, including women and children, joined the prayers in churches decorated on the occasion.

The main Christmas function was held at Holy Family Catholic Church at Moulana Azad road, Lal chowk Srinagar, where devotees joined mass prayers.

People belonging to different faiths greeted their Christian brethren on occasion.



Prabu, a local said, "The teachings of Jesus Christ, the apostle of peace, compassion and brotherhood, have guided human beings on the path of righteousness. Jesus Christ is perhaps more relevant today than ever when the world is facing increasing hatred, intolerance and violence."

Samanta, another local said, "Celebration of this joyous occasion would strengthen the bonds of communal harmony, brotherhood, amity, secularism and the pluralistic traditions for which Jammu and Kashmir were always known."

Soman Kathor, a Kashmiri pandit said, "Today traditional cultural unity was seen in the church where many Kashmiri people were greeting Christians."

The whole nation is soaked in the Christmas celebration.

From politicians to celebrities everyone extended their good wishes to the people of the country. (ANI)

