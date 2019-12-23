Christmas preparations in Nagaland amid CAA protests

Dimapur (Nagaland) [India], Dec 23 (ANI): Residents of Nagaland are now engaged in preparations for Christmas and New Year 2020 celebrations as India is witnessing mass protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in different parts of the country.

In Dimapur, the commercial city of Nagaland, shops are usually closed by 6 pm but are now opened till 11 pm. People in groups come out to enjoy street food, night carnivals, live music in many colonies making campfires.

Protests have erupted in several parts of the country over the newly-enacted citizenship law, which seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

The month of December is considered to be a best month for the people to make business.

A Naga youth, Hukavi Chishi who makes a living by trolling his go-cart and selling fried chicken said that he is making a good trade during this season.

"I've been into this business for about a year, but making business has been hard. However, during this time when the sales are up on a huge margin, there is an increase in business," he said.



Vendor Muna, who sells balloons in the same area is also making profits this time more than he does in any other time.

Bakery items are also among the highest selling goods.

Decorations have been put up in churches and many other places to mark the day and the New Year celebrations as government and private buildings as well as streets are illuminated with decorative lights.



Though decorations lighten up the spirit of festivity, Rev Ningdhar Ruivah, a pastor of one of the churches in Dimapur, opines the meaning of Christmas lies in receiving Christ with a pure and humble heart and not in the elaborate decorations.

On Dec 1, Nagaland celebrated 57th Statehood day and chief minister, Neiphiu Rio had stated: "Very close to the final solution of the Indo - Naga political talks." (ANI)

