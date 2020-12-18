Christmas shopping on full swing in Telangana

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 18 (ANI): Ahead of Christmas celebrations, a large number of people in Hyderabad thronged shopping places after staying indoors for a long time due to coronavirus-led pandemic.

Expressing his happiness over the festival Aiza Krishna, a customer in a shop told ANI that he was so excited to see the people celebrating festival season after staying indoors for six to seven months.

"After staying in houses for six to seven months, it is really exciting to see people shopping for the festive season. It is nice to see all these colourful wall hangings and decoratives," he said.



On the other hand, Shweta, another customer said she is not getting any festival vibes this year.

"I do not get the festive vibes this year due to the fear of coronavirus inside me. I don't know about the people whom I am meeting throughout the day, I don't know whether they are taking precautions or not. There is a lot of difference in the previous year's celebrations and this year's. People are literally tensed going outside amid the coronavirus pandemic," she said.

As decorative shops are facing severe drawback in business amid COVID-19 pandemic, a shop owner said, "Its been 10 months, there is 60 per cent drawback in business. Earlier we used to get the order from hotels, malls and event organisers but due to the COVID, they do not have international customers hence we are facing drawback in businesses."

"Right now only customers who are celebrating Christmas with families are coming to the shop," he added. (ANI)

